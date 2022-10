AIR JORDAN XI

CAP AND GOWN

€200.00

Seven years ago, the world got its first look at the all-black Air Jordan XI. It was love at first tease. Shown as part of a collection that included other all-black favourites from the signature line, the colourway was never officially released to the public. Finally, the wait is over. This time around, it classes things up all over again with patent leather, premium nubuck and an icy outsole.