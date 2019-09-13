Adapt Huarache
Opti Yellow
€350.00
Heritage
Inspired by Nike's 1992 Air Huarache, the shoe has the lightweight feel of the icon, but innovates the fit with an exposed cable system that works in tandem with a power lacing system housed in the midsole. With the future at your fingertips, you can tighten or loosen your shoes at the touch of a button located on the lateral side midsole of each shoe.
Just like past Adapt footwear, the Adapt Huarache is compatible with the Nike Adapt app. You can fine-tune your fit, switch between fits, customise the lights and check battery levels from your smartphone.