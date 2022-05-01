It may look tempting, but don't try to peel open this 'Avocado'. Taking the fruit's unique texture and colours, this Dunk Low is modelled after what you'd see at the market. A dark Sequoia-coloured upper with textured leather resembles an avocado's tough exterior, but lighter green accents poke out around the stitching and toe box and hint at the soft deliciousness inside. Finally, a small avocado graphic hits the side panel as a special shout-out to this uniquely favourite fruit.

SKU: DM7606-300