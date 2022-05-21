S$165.00

Stay sweet with this special flavour of SB Dunk Low. The 'Blue Raspberry' make-up features two different shades of Blue colour-blocked against each other for a calming, yet fruity effect. Premium leather underlays allow for suede overlays and a Swoosh to provide soft, standout textures, and a crisp White midsole acts as a palette cleanser between the all-over Blue upper and outsole. Just remember: Don't try to take a bite out of these 'Blue Raspberry' kicks—we promise they won't taste as delicious as your favourite frozen beverage flavour.

SKU: DM0807-400