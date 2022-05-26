It's been 10 years since the LeBron 9 made its debut and helped propel King James to a championship. Now, the model is back, ready to cross from kickabout games to hitting the streets with game-time style. Pairing theme-park colours like Regal Pink and Velvet Brown (done on super-soft, teddy-bear fabric), it inspires thoughts of carnival fun, while gradient accents recall summer nights at the amusement park. Of course, we've kept that prize-winning, coveted tech too: from Flywire cables to engineered textiles, it delivers structure, durability and lasting off-court style so you can re-define what's possible again and again. Lace up and take a step into LeBron's world.

SKU: DJ3908-600