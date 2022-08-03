S$159.00

Recognising the Dunk's roots as the top-ranking university-team sneaker, the "Be True To Your School" pack looks to the original ad campaign for inspiration. Colours represent top-flight universities, while design details give throwback hoops flair. Show off your school spirit with this beloved colourway that pairs Gym Red overlays and outsole with white underlays. Crisp leather with the perfect sheen and a woven tongue label with flashes of golden yellow make 'em a hands-down win.

SKU: DD1391-602