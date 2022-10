Flex your style in the Air Max 95. Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s athletics aesthetics, it taps into the 'Anatomy of Air' with a healthy dose of muscle-inspired colours. Graphics on the outsole give insight into what makes you move, twisted-rope laces bring a DNA vibe and the bone-coloured midsole ties it together for unbreakable style. If that's not enough, the iconic side panels (done in premium suede) feature deco stitching for a fibrous texture that's more head turning than gym rats pumping iron.

SKU: DM0012-600