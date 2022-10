Let's cut to the chase—the AJ11 is all-time. MJ won 72 games and a title while wearing 'em. Now, dressed in Light Orewood Brown and Neutral Grey with a low-top collar, the icon has returned. This edition has a mixed-material upper, combining canvas, leather and synthetic leather to deliver premium off-court style. Meanwhile, the airy design makes wearing them a breeze. Lace up and pay homage to the GOAT in true Jordan fashion.

SKU: 919712-102