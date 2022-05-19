Celebrating those things we can't do without, this rendition of the hoops original aims to bring the outdoors inside and vice versa. Witty Swoosh characters add inspiration to your day, a brushed collar lining delivers the comfort of home and textured leather puts an expressive spin on what you know best: era-echoing, '80s construction and nothin'-but-net style. Oh, and the jewelled Swoosh design pays tribute to 40 years of AF-1 trend-setting, while Total Orange Swooshes and Dark Driftwood embroidery on the heel nod to the original Nike shoe box.

SKU: DQ3505-100