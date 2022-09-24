S$159.00

Since it launched in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 has crossed the boundary of court to street and, along the way, gone from trend to staple to a global streetwear standard. An icon evolving along the culture that embraces it, the Air Force 1 has undergone colour, material and shape changes without sacrificing its distinct DNA.

The newest iteration, the Nike Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick is inspired by the voice of the athlete and his True to 7 storytelling. The luxe black leather upper is accented by a reflective Swoosh design and other high-touch accents in white and black. The shoe also incorporates a series of graphics including a portrait of Kaepernick embroidered on the heel tab, his personal logo on the tongue, a patterned sockliner and a number-seven hang tag.