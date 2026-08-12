Older Kids Back to School

(204)
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
₱5,995
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
₱4,095
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
₱1,695
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
NikeCourt Borough Low
Older Kids' Shoes
₱3,095
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
₱4,595
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
₱995
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,695
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,495
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
₱6,295
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
₱2,595
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
₱6,495
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
₱3,395
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
₱995
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
₱6,495
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,095
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Shoes
₱2,795
Nike Air Liquid Max
Nike Air Liquid Max Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Liquid Max
Older Kids' Shoes
₱9,695
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,295
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
₱3,195
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
₱3,895
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
₱6,295
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,495
Nike Air Max Bia
Nike Air Max Bia Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Bia
Older Kids' Shoes
₱4,095
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
₱4,495
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
₱1,995
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
₱3,395
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,195
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
₱2,595
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Running Shoes
₱3,295
Nike Air Max 90 SE
Nike Air Max 90 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,995
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
₱7,495
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
₱3,095
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
₱1,895
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
₱3,095
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
₱4,595
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
₱1,895
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
₱2,795
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
₱1,495
Kobe Kawa
Kobe Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Promo Exclusion
Kobe Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
₱1,595
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,495
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,495
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Older Kids' Shoes
₱6,895
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
₱1,495
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,495
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
₱1,795
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
₱2,195
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
₱2,595
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
₱5,495
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,295
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
₱1,495
Jordan CMFT Era
Jordan CMFT Era Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan CMFT Era
Older Kids' Shoes
₱4,595
Nike Air Force 1 Low
Nike Air Force 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Nike Air Force 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,695
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,195
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,295
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
₱3,695
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
₱1,045
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
₱995
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
₱995
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
₱995
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
₱1,895
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₱2,795
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
₱1,995
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
₱5,495
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 11.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 11.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
₱1,395
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
₱3,395
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
₱2,895
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
₱1,895
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
₱2,195
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Older Kids' Running Shoes
₱2,895
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
₱2,595
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
₱3,695
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
₱3,695