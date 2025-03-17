  1. Clothing
Men's Bestsellers Shorts

Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
₱1,295
Nike Dri-FIT Stride
Nike Dri-FIT Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
₱2,195
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Brief-Lined Running Shorts
₱1,395
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
₱1,995
Nike Dri-FIT Stride
Nike Dri-FIT Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
₱2,195
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
₱3,395
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
₱1,995
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
₱2,095
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₱1,995
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
₱3,395
Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited
Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
₱2,195
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
₱1,895
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
₱1,795
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
₱2,395
Nike Dri-FIT Totality
Nike Dri-FIT Totality Men's 23cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
₱1,395
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
₱2,395
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
₱2,095
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition Men's Nike Football Knit Shorts
₱2,095
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
₱1,995
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
₱1,495
Nike Dri-FIT Form
Nike Dri-FIT Form Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
₱1,895
Nike Dri-FIT Form
Nike Dri-FIT Form Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
₱1,895
Nike Dri-FIT Totality
Nike Dri-FIT Totality Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
₱1,395
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
₱1,295