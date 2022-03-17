Store and carry your shoes in style with the Nike Shoe Box Bag. Made with durable materials, the main body features two large Nike logos, a removable cross-body strap and a true shoebox flap opening. On the inside, an internal elastic pocket and zipped mesh pocket help keep extra laces and other small items stored and organised.
NeilJ - 17 Mar 2022
Not practical or fit for purpose unfortunately - returned
Ahmed - 08 Mar 2022
I am really delighted to buy this bag and honestly, and it's great not only for shoes but also for other toiletries.
M I. - 27 Jan 2022
This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.