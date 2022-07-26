Skip to main content
      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)

      ₱645

      Highly Rated
      Black/White
      White/Black

      Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black
      • Style: SX7678-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of ₱7,500 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 5-9 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      NikePlus members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (48)

      4.1 Stars

      • Socks

        Kam Pahl - 26 Jul 2022

        Comfortable and small!

      • Nice and soft

        The doc - 12 Jul 2022

        Soft and comfy - don’t slide off. These socks are true to size.

      • Useful Socks

        EAT48 - 07 Jun 2022

        Purchased as a present and recipient very pleased with them.