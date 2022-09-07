Easy, snug and built for play any time—the Nike Dynamo Go will be your little one's next fave. What we love most is that kiddos can stomp down on the collapsible heel and slip in quick and easy. And if they're not quite ready to do it themselves, you can show them how it works so they can be free and independent! It's also soft and plush in the best places, so the fun never stops.
4 Stars
14958017671 - 07 Sept 2022
Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning
chritophers603868352 - 04 Feb 2022
Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .
D E. - 01 Feb 2022
Purchased for my Son, very happy, excellent quality as always