They say, "Don't fix what works". We say, "Perfect it". This streetwear superstar gets revamped with jumbo-sized details. Harnessing the old-school look you love, the Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo features an oversized Swoosh design, extra-wide laces and thicker stitching.
4.4 Stars
Nic Olé - 22 Jul 2022
Love these trainers. Very comfortable, great fit (I’m usually 6-6.5 and definitely a 6 in these). Wide enough for decent toe splay. Look great with jeans or dresses.
Jasmine - 24 May 2022
The Nike Blazer Low '77 is one of the most stylish, practical, and versatile pair of shoes I have ever tried. I have used them for work, going out, and for working out. They are very comfortable, however, I noticed that my feet start to hurt just a little bit after wearing these shoes for over 6 hours, when I am working. I think I need more cushioning for my feet. I like how these shoes are pretty flat, which is very good when I do leg days at the gym. It feels easier to squat and deadlift with flat shoes. The "leather" part of the shoes is easy to clean. I use wipes to clean them from time to time. Overall, I really like these shoes. They go well with different outfits whether they may be: athletic, casual, or my work clothes. I definitely would want to get these shoes in other color or even try out the "high" version. Thanks to Stellar Panel for sending me this product to test and review!
13144183882 - 18 May 2022
I love this sleek but also funky version of the Blazers. In my opinion they run large. I wear a 7.5 in most nike shoes in these I sized down to a 7 . I originally ordered a 6 .5 but that was too low. The 7 is perfect they also make my feet look even smaller and coordinate well with soo many looks!.