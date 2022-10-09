Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit

      Women's Shoes

      ₱13,595

      Black/Black/Black/Anthracite
      Phantom/Light Cream/Lemon Wash/Black

      We looked into the future and it's gonna be comfy. Featuring a "point-loaded" Air unit (cushioning that forms to your every step), the Air Max Scorpion Flyknit delivers a futuristic sensation. And because looks count, we've crafted the upper from incredibly soft chenille-like fabric.

      • Colour Shown: Phantom/Light Cream/Lemon Wash/Black
      • Style: DJ4702-001

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of ₱7,500 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 5-9 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      NikePlus members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit.