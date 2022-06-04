Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Max 90

      Men's Shoes

      ₱6,079
      ₱7,595
      19% off

      Ridgerock/Turbo Green/Saturn Gold/Black
      Court Purple/Lemon Drop/Wolf Grey/Black
      Design your own Nike By You product

      Nothing as comfortable. Nothing as proven. The Nike Air Max 90 stays true to its roots with the iconic Waffle sole, stitched overlays and TPU accents on the eyestays. Clashing colours give it a fresh look and feel.

      • Colour Shown: Court Purple/Lemon Drop/Wolf Grey/Black
      • Style: DC6083-500

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of ₱7,500 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 5-9 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      NikePlus members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Sickness!

        bb618caa-b6b5-4b15-ac31-934875c52b1a - 04 Jun 2022

        These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.

      More Info

      Limited to (1) pair per consumer