Find Your Fast: A Nike Running Guide

Running can do wonders for your physical and mental health. You improve your circulation, stretch out your muscles, get out of the house and so much more. But, there is a point where all that good can start to feel ... not so good, as noted in the handy graph above.

The lesson? End the run when you're still feeling good. Sure, you could keep going, but save some for the next run. By always ending on a high note, you're more likely to run again. And then the real benefits come in.