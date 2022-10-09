Fast Pack Family Running Shoes

Find Your Fast
Fast means something different to everyone. Whether you're pushing to break a 10-minute mile or a world record, our Fast Family of shoes for training and racing has what you need. They share the same DNA, as well as generations of learnings and runner-informed innovation. For extra energy this season, we've refreshed our collection in an exclusive 'Lightning' colourway, inspired by Mother Nature's fastest phenomenon.
Fast for Training
From logging miles around your neighbourhood to intense interval runs leading up to a race, our shoes for training provide incredible comfort, support and durability.
Training + Racing Hybrid
Elevate the pace of your racing and training runs in the versatile Zoom Fly 4. Sharing pivotal components from our fastest racing shoes and our most durable training shoes, the Zoom Fly 4 offers the best of both worlds no matter what goal you're chasing.
Fast for Racing
Put your best foot forward on race day in our lightweight, responsive racing shoes featuring our latest breakthrough technology.
Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%
A Racing Shoe for the Future of Fast.
Best for: Long-distance races.
Two Zoom Air pods, ZoomX foam and a carbon fibre plate provide a cushioning platform that makes it our fastest racing shoe.