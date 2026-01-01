Back to SearchNIKE - Doha City CentreOpen • Closes at 10:00 PMUmm Salal Mohammad, Ad Dawḩah, Qatar.DOHA, Doha, 00000, QA97444377987Get DirectionsStore HoursSun - Wed: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PMThu - Fri: 10:00 AM - 12:00 AMSat: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PMServicesReturn InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Bra Fit by Nike FitFit is everything. Get the right bra and the right fit for your favourite activities.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNIKE - Mall Of QatarAl Jahhaniya Interchange, Street 373Ar-RayyanDOHA, Doha, 00000, QAOpen • Closes at 10:00 PMNIKE OUTLET - AIRPORT RD, DOHAAL QADEM STREET, DOHADoha, Doha, 00000, QAOpen • Closes at 10:00 PMNIKE - MARASSI GALLERIA MALLshop 126 bldg 166 road 6403 block 264Diyar al Muharraq BahrainMARASSI GALLERIADiyar Al Muharraq, Muharraq, 246, BHOpen • Closes at 10:00 PM