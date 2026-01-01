Back to SearchNike Discovery Mall (Partnered)Open • Closes at 10:00 PMDiscovery MallKuwait City, Capital, 15005, KW+965 2291 3653Get DirectionsStore HoursSun - Sat: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PMServicesReturn InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Bra Fit by Nike FitFit is everything. Get the right bra and the right fit for your favourite activities.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Kuwait Airport (Partnered)Gazali ExpresswayKuwait International AirportKuwait City, Capital, 70052, KWOpen • Closes at 12:00 AMSSS Al Zahra (Partnered)Al Zahra, Hawalli GovernorateKuwait City, Capital, 47451, KWOpen • Closes at 8:00 PMNIKE STORE - KUWAIT CITY - 360 MALL360 MALL, 6TH ROAD, GROUND FLOOR, ZAHRA,Kuwait City, Kuwait, 13060, KWOpen • Closes at 11:00 PM