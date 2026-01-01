Back to SearchNike Factory Store LiegeOpen • Closes at 7:00 PMChaussee de Tongres 269LIEGE, Wallonia, 4000, BE+32 04 366 13 28Get DirectionsStore HoursSun: ClosedMon - Sat: 9:30 AM - 7:00 PMServicesNike.com and Nike App ReturnsThis store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.Sale 24/7Save big at any time online.Shop HereNike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store MaasmechelenMaasmechelen VillageZetellaan 100/ 26-27-28MAASMECHELEN, Flanders, 3630, BEOpen • Closes at 7:00 PMNike Store Leuven (Partnered)BONDGENOTENLAAN 58LEUVEN, Brussels, 3000, BEClosing Soon • Closes at 6:00 PMNike Factory Store RoermondStadsweide 36Roermond, Limburg, 6041TD, NLOpen • Closes at 8:00 PM