As a young, modern creative, Billie Eilish loves and respects the classics—including sneaker icons like the Air Force 1. For her own Air Force 1, she remixed the classic by choosing environmentally preferred materials. The Nike Grind midsole blends in with the tonal mushroom-coloured upper, which is made from a synthetic nubuck material that uses post-consumer recycled content for a super-soft look and feel—all designed with sustainability in mind. Capturing Billie's signature oversized style, five chunky midfoot straps—inspired by the Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3—cover the laces, giving the silhouette a unique and bold look.

SKU: DM7926-200