How To Find Squat-proof Leggings

With each bend, squat and stretch, a pair of leggings should be flexible, durable and opaque. Many of us have been there—sweating in a workout class and noticing somebody else's leggings (or our own) become sheer and see-through during a deep squat or forward fold. When choosing a pair of leggings, it's important to know how to test the quality and opacity of the fabric, so you can feel confident in your workout clothes and avoid potential wardrobe mishaps.

What Does 'Squat-proof Leggings' Mean?

As the name suggests, squat-proof leggings are ones that provide ample coverage as you move, stretch and bend. The material should be thick enough so the leggings don't become see-through, while also being lightweight and stretchy enough to move with your body. When you try on a new pair of leggings, practise a few moves in the mirror to make sure the fabric doesn't show any unwanted skin or underwear.

What To Look For in Squat-proof Leggings

  1. Materials
    Finding the right blend of high-quality, sweat-wicking materials is key. Look for a blend of polyester or nylon, plus elastane fabrics. For example, the Nike One Luxe leggings are non-sheer and squat-test approved and they're made from about 75 percent polyester and about 25 percent elastane. The fabric offers a sensation that's smooth and soft, feeling like a second skin, while also wicking away sweat from the body, thanks to the Nike Dri-FIT Technology that's embedded in the design.

    Certain Nike leggings styles are constructed with recycled polyester fibres, which are made from plastic bottles that are cleaned, shredded into flakes, converted into pellets and then spun into a high-quality yarn. In addition to reducing waste, recycled poly lowers carbon emissions by up to 30 percent compared to virgin polyester.

    For everyday wear, a blend that contains cotton will offer a soft, body-hugging feel, like a pair of Nike Sportswear leggings made from cotton, polyester and elastane. These will feel comfortable for lounging, though bear in mind that cotton tends to absorb moisture, so opt for a pair of Nike Dri-FIT leggings if you're planning to sweat.
  2. Fit
    When looking for a pair of squat-proof leggings, make sure you select the right size. With any pair of leggings, if the material is stretched too tight, the knit may stretch and cause sheerness. For more information on sizing, see Nike's size charts for women's bottoms or for men's bottoms.

How You Can Tell if Your Leggings Aren't Squat-proof

When in doubt, try on the leggings and exaggerate your squats, bends and stretches to see if unwanted skin or underwear is exposed through the fabric. It's best to do the squat test in a room that's well lit, especially if the leggings are a darker colour. If you can't tell when you look in the mirror, ask a trusted friend to check for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should I Look for When Choosing Squat-proof Leggings?
Finding the right blend of high-quality, sweat-wicking materials is key. Look for a blend of polyester or nylon, plus elastane fabrics. Also, make sure you find the right size. If the material is stretched too tight, the knit structure might become sheer. Make sure you size up if the leggings feel too tight. For more information on sizing, see Nike's size charts for women's bottoms or for men's bottoms.
Are Nike Leggings Squat-proof?
Nike leggings are designed to be squat-proof. Simply do a deep squat or touch your toes while wearing the leggings and make sure the fabric doesn't stretch too thin and expose skin or underwear.

Words by: Claire Tak

