Healthy and Satisfying Chicken Wrap

Enjoy a healthy and filling meal in just 30 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
Fill up on healthy food with this delicious chicken wrap. Easy to make and full of protein for long-lasting energy.
A balanced, filling meal with chicken, tortillas and peas to make sure you don't go hungry. Nut free.
Ingredients
616g Chicken Fillet
15ml Olive Oil
450g Green Peas
225g Cream Cheese
1 Red Onion
300g Mixed Lettuce
8 Wholewheat Tortillas
Instructions
Nutrition Information per Serving
526 Calories
55g Carbs
45g Protein
13g Fat