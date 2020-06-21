Recover the Right Way for You

The second factor to a successful recovery activity is relaxing your mind. The key here is choosing something because you truly enjoy it, not just because it's "supposed" to be good #selfcare. "If you don't feel good while you're doing the activity, but you feel good when it's over, that's not great recovery for you personally, because it doesn't provide a mental break", says Halson. "Ask yourself: do I feel relaxed and calm while I'm doing this? Because that's a good recovery strategy". If you have trouble calming your mind, try listening to a podcast about a topic you care about, draw or spend some quality time catching up with a friend on the phone.



If there's one thing to take away about finding the right recovery for you, start by trying different ways to relax, and notice if your body feels calm and you're enjoying yourself during the activity. If not, skip it and try something else until you've found the thing that works for you.



Make It a Habit: We challenge you to make time for recovering in a way that feels authentically relaxing to you. Not sure where to start? The NTC Gentle Yoga session with Nike Master Trainer Alex Silver-Fagan is a crowd favourite because it's under 20 minutes, yet laid back and effective. Give it a try tonight. Whether you find gentle yoga is your thing or you'd rather move onto a different recovery strategy, give yourself a pat on the back for giving your body and mind a much-deserved break.