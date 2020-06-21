One Question that Will Change the Way You Eat

This is what the Precision Nutrition team dubs "the art of the pause". A five-second moment that flips the switch in your brain to be present and tuned into your body's hunger cues, which helps you stop eating when you're satisfied, not totally stuffed. The "pause" wording is key. "We're not saying stop", says Scott-Dixon. "You can keep eating if you want; food is always available to you. But to find out if you actually want it, pause".



If this sounds overly simplistic, well, give it a try. Sit down to eat at a table with no TV, phone or paper. Take a bite, put down the fork, pause: Think about why you're eating. "This is really challenging!" Scott-Dixon says. "But it completely changes people's experience with food".



Elite athletes use a similar, attentive pattern, says St Pierre. Watch a baseball player step out of the batter's box, take a deep breath, gather himself. Watch a footballer inhale deeply right before her penalty kick. "Athletes do this kind of thing intuitively all the time to slow down, not rush or make an autopilot kind of mistake", he says. "They're not meditating for 10 minutes—it's one breath, whooshand reset". This same idea applies when you eat.



You can even pause right in the middle of what you might think is a screw up, too, says Scott-Dixon. Let's say you're stress-eating a plate of fries, but you remember to pause and breathe. You realise, I'm not even hungry. I don't even want to be eating this. "Do not catastrophise the moment", Scott-Dixon says. "Instead, think, 'Yes! I caught myself'. Celebrate that moment, and store the realisation away so that you're prepared for the next time you're stressed and reaching for food".