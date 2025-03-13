Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 4 and Nike ZoomX Streakfly 2: a look at the innovation behind the brand's latest racing shoes

For decades, Nike has prioritised innovation and performance across its products. In 2016, the brand innovated in a big way with the introduction of a new category of race-day footwear known as super shoes. The Nike Vaporfly 4% was the pioneer in the category, and the goal of the shoe was simple: to help everyone from professional marathoners to casual racers chase their personal best by giving them a tool to perform at peak efficiency.

In addition to a carbon plate, which provides a rigid surface for runners to push off, super shoes are constructed with a springy Nike ZoomX foam. This makes them light and bouncy, giving them an optimal energy return that helps maximise speed. Over the past nine years, each Nike super shoe generation has kept these primary features centre stage while incorporating improved technology and product design to deliver better results for runners. In 2025, the Nike product team released two advanced racers: the Vaporfly 4 and the Streakfly 2.