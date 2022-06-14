How Much Sodium Should I Consume Per Day?

The average American consumes about 3,400mg of sodium every day. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, over 70 percent of that sodium comes from eating packaged and prepared foods—not from table salt added to food when cooking or eating.

So while you can set aside the salt shaker, that may not be enough to reduce your daily sodium intake to recommended levels. Instead, you'll need to learn how to read the packaging and find hidden sodium in food.

Sodium Labels on Food

The Nutrition label on packaging is your first line of defence when you're trying to eliminate unwanted sodium. The information indicates the amount of sodium in a single serving of the food and the percentage in terms of daily reference intake.

Reference intake or RI is the recommended amount of a nutrient to consume. The RI for sodium is 2,400mg. So if a food contains 600mg of sodium, then it would provide 25% of the reference intake (RI) of sodium if you eat just one serving.

However, bear in mind that the sodium amount listed on the Nutrition label includes all types of sodium, not just salt. Table salt is a combination of sodium and chloride. Other food additives, including monosodium glutamate (MSG), sodium bicarbonate (baking powder), sodium nitrite and sodium benzoate also contain sodium. If a food contains any of these ingredients, then they contribute to the total amount of sodium listed on the Nutrition label.

High-Sodium Foods

Many ready-made and ready-to-eat convenience foods are high in sodium—and it's not just foods that you might consider to be salty. Of course, sodium is used to flavour food, but it is also used to retain moisture in foods and as a food preservative. So you might find sodium in sweet foods like baked goods or breakfast cereals.

Foods that are typically high in sodium include:

Burgers

Pre-packed sandwiches

Egg dishes

Deli meats

Pizza

Prepared pasta dishes

Prepared snacks such as crisps, crackers or popcorn

Poultry

Soups

Sausages

Low-Sodium Foods

Foods in their natural, whole form (such as whole fruits, whole vegetables, unprocessed grains, etc.) are likely to be lower in sodium than their prepared counterparts. For example, while corn on the cob contains some sodium naturally, it is likely to have far less sodium than tinned sweetcorn. So, looking for foods in their most natural form can help you cut back on salt.

For packaged and prepared foods, you can look at packaging labels to help you find foods that are lower in sodium. But the words used on food labels can be tricky. To help you sort through the terms, take a look at these descriptions used by the FDA and regulated by the US government.

Salt-free or sodium-free: Contains less than 5mg of sodium per serving

Very low-sodium: Contains 35mg of sodium or less per serving

Low-sodium: Contains 140mg of sodium or less per serving

Reduced sodium: Contains at least 25% less sodium than the regular product

Light in sodium or lightly salted: Contains at least 50% less sodium than the regular product