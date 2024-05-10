The history of the Nike Dunk

But where'd the Dunk come from, really? Popular Nike basketball shoes at the time—like the 1984 Legend, the '85 Terminator and the '85 Jordan 1 (pictured above)—all got blended together to form the Dunk. In fact, the Dunk was born on a tight deadline: it was designed, developed and dispatched over a six-week span.

The Dunk dropped out until skaters (sometime in the '90s) discovered them at discount shops on the cheap. As important as affordability, Dunks had the look and the function for skating and doing tricks.