Can Weightlifting Stunt Growth? Experts Explain

The National Strength and Conditioning Association released a position statement on the issue of young people and strength training in 2009 and hasn't updated that guidance since. That statement notes: "[R]esearch increasingly indicates that resistance training can offer unique benefits for children and adolescents when appropriately prescribed and supervised. The qualified acceptance of youth resistance training by medical, fitness and sport organisations is becoming universal".

The statement concluded by calling concerns about youth resistance training outdated, and said that there's now enough information to support the practice, as long as training follows age-appropriate guidelines.

Research published since those guidelines were first issued support the safety of strength training for young people. For example, a 2020 clinical report from the American Academy of Pediatrics stated that properly designed resistance training programmes have no apparent negative effect on linear growth, growth plate health or the cardiovascular system of children and adolescents.

A research review published in a 2016 issue of Frontiers in Physiology found that resistance training done by young athletes provides benefits for long-term health and athletic performance, since it provides neuromuscular adaptation.

Another research review, in a 2009 issue of Sports Health, noted that injuries related to strength training for young participants were primarily caused by misuse of equipment, inappropriate weight, improper technique or lack of qualified adult supervision, rather than by lifting itself.

As Mack noted, more female athletes are also being encouraged to start resistance training, and for good reason. Most notably, ACL tears are more common in female athletes because the structure of their knee joints is different from that of male athletes, putting them at higher risk. Having low muscle mass in the legs can increase that risk, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, which means building strength can have a protective effect.