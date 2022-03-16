The Four Best Nike Sandals for Walking

The Top Four Nike Sandals for Walking
Buying Guide
Here are the top picks for sandals to support and cushion your feet for going on walks.
When the warm weather allows, you may want to ditch your go-to walking shoes and opt for a pair of supportive sandals. Whether you're walking on the beach, strolling through the park or going for an easy hike, there are sandal options that provide ample support. Here's what to look for in a good pair of walking sandals.
The 4 Best Nike Sandals for Walking
1.Best Everyday Walking Sandals for Women: Nike Lunarlon
Inspired by images of astronauts walking weightlessly on the moon, Nike Lunarlon cushioning is lightweight and designed to absorb impact evenly across all areas of the foot. The foam in the sole of the sandal provides all-day comfort, the upper offers a soft and airy feel, and the adjustable strap makes for a personalised fit and easy entry. Sport sandals that use Lunarlon technology, like the Nike Owaysis, are versatile and provide lasting comfort.
2.Best Everyday Walking Sandals for Men: Nike Flymesh
Nike Flymesh is an engineered fabric with a seamless lining underneath a breathable mesh layer designed to keep your feet cool and dry. The Nike Canyon is a men's sandal made with Nike Flymesh technology that features a dual-density foam underfoot, an adjustable triple-strap closure and a durable, thick sole to conquer a day full of outdoorsy adventure.
3.Best Style-Forward Walking Sandals: Nike Air Max
Chunky-soled Nike Air Max sandals are a practical alternative to wedge sandals. Nike Air technology absorbs impact and a layered foam midsole cushions every step for a smooth ride. The upper is soft and comfortable, while the lacing system makes it easy to customise your fit.
4.Best Sandals for Trails and Beaches: Nike ACG
The optimal travel and adventure shoes, Nike ACG sandals are built for tackling any terrain. These sandals have a classic nineties-inspired design, plush padding around the ankle and a sticky rubber outsole for excellent traction. The quick-drying upper is designed to keep your feet dry and comfortable, a webbing strap provides an adjustable fit, and an Air unit in the heel makes this shoe ideal for those looking for a little extra heel support and cushioning.
What to Look for in Good Walking Sandals
- Adjustable Straps: Proper fit is key to comfort, and adjustable straps enable just that. If the straps aren't adjustable, make sure they fit your foot snugly without rubbing or slipping.
- A Cushioned, Contoured Footbed: You'll want a pair of sandals with plenty of cushioning in the midsole to absorb impact as you walk. And a sandal with a contoured footbed will provide more support than a flat-soled slide.
- A Durable Outsole: Many basic flip-flops won't provide adequate support for walking because of their bendable sole. Look for a sole that's sturdy and provides multi-surface traction.
- A Breathable Upper: You'll want an upper designed with breathable, moisture-wicking materials, especially if your feet tend to sweat and you're not planning to wear socks.
- Support: Look for a sandal with enough arch support, and consider a sandal that has an ankle strap or backstrap to keep your foot secure.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Are the Best Sandals for Walking on the Beach?
Nike ACG products are made from water-resistant fabrics and breathable technologies that make them ideal for all types of terrain, including the beach. A pair of Nike ACG sandals can protect your feet from rocks as you stroll along the coastline, while also providing better support than a pair of flip-flops for long-lasting comfort.
What Are the Best Travel Sandals?
If you don't want to wear closed-toe walking shoes, look for a pair of shock-absorbing sandals with a secure fit and slip-resistant rubber sole. Check out Nike's sandals and slides to find the right pair for you.
What Sandals Are Best for People with Flat Feet?
Opt for a supportive sandal with a durable outsole and plenty of cushioning in the midsole.
What Are the Most Comfortable Flip-Flops?
Nike flip-flops are foam lined for all-day wear, and shaped to fit your foot. They have a non-slip outsole for safety. If you'd prefer something that feels a little more plush, Nike slides can serve as an alternative.