The Best Nike Underwear for Men
Buying Guide
From everyday underwear to sweat-wicking boxer briefs, check out the best Nike underwear for men.
Whether you're powering through a busy day, sweating at the gym or going for a run, staying cool and comfortable starts with a great base layer. Putting on a favourite pair of underwear may help you to start the day feeling confident and comfortable. Read on for tips to find the best pair of Nike underwear for you.
5 Features to Look for in the Best Men's Underwear
1.Breathable, Sweat-Wicking Materials
To keep your body feeling cool, dry and comfortable, look for underwear made from moisture-wicking materials. Nike's Dri-FIT Technology draws sweat away from the skin and quickly dries, which can help mitigate body odours caused by the mixture of sweat and bacteria on the skin.
2.Fabric That Doesn't Chafe
Chafing in the groin area is uncomfortable at best. At worst, the skin can get infected, keeping you from being active. Choose smooth, high-performance microfibre fabrics to protect the skin. Underwear with flat seams can help reduce friction. And pairs that are a little longer with seams that extend down the thigh tend to rub and ride up less.
3.Materials That Move With You
Underwear shouldn't restrict your range of motion, whether you're sprinting for a loose ball, squatting with a heavy barbell or jumping for a rebound. Choose underwear with stretchy fabric for uninhibited movement. Bonus benefit: these stretchy fabrics tend to offer more durability than cotton alone, meaning they may last longer.
4.Comfortable and Convenient Fly
Some pairs of Nike underwear are designed with a horizontal fly, and others come with a standard, functional fly.
5.Wide Hems That Won't Ride Up
Boxer briefs riding up can feel uncomfortable for some folks, and it can be even more uncomfortable trying to subtly adjust them. To find a pair that's less likely to ride up, look for underwear with wide hems.
The Best Nike Underwear Styles for Men
1.For Everyday Wear: Nike Dri-FIT Essential Cotton Stretch Boxer Briefs
These cotton boxer briefs are comfortable and breathable for all kinds of day-to-day activities. The fabric combines the comfort and softness of cotton with breathable Nike Dri-FIT Technology to wick away sweat and quickly dry. Made from 95 percent cotton and 5 percent elastane, they have a bit of stretch to move with you. And the wide hems help keep the fabric around the legs in place, mitigating the possibility of scrunching.
2.For Tough Gym Workouts: Nike Dri-FIT Ultra-Stretch Micro Boxer Briefs
To get the most out of a hard workout, make sure all your gear (including underwear) supports your body and provides a full range of motion. Nike's ultra-stretch underwear features a mix of polyester and elastane fabric that provides four-way stretch that can keep up with any workout. Like other Nike underwear styles, they also have wide hems to stay in place.
3.For Runs or Bike Rides: Nike Dri-FIT Elite Micro Long Boxer Briefs
Longer boxer briefs made from smooth tech fabrics—like the Nike Dri-FIT Elite Micro—help avoid rubbing and chafing at the thighs, while providing all the Nike Dri-FIT sweat-wicking benefits you want from high-performance underwear.
4.For Wearing With Shorts: Nike Trunks
When warm weather rolls around, you may want to ditch longer hemlines. The Nike Ultra Stretch Micro Trunks are made with Nike Dri-FIT Technology and soft, brushed fabric for comfort and moisture control. Plus, they're short enough that they won't show past the hem of a pair of shorts.
Words by Greg Presto