9 Benefits of Hot Yoga for a Healthier Body and Mind

Yoga relaxes your mind, encourages you to focus on your breathing and joins your breath to your movement through various poses. Some yoga classes offer a heated studio environment to give you an even more intense workout.

A hot room creates a sauna-like environment, bringing your mind to the present while helping you unwind and de-stress. The heat gives your heart and lungs a harder workout, and just like non-heated yoga, you can improve your strength and flexibility.

Hot Yoga vs Bikram Yoga

You may hear hot yoga and Bikram yoga used interchangeably, but this isn't entirely accurate. Bikram is a type of yoga that consists of 26 poses that are repeated throughout a class, which is usually 90 minutes or less. The room is heated to 40 degrees Celsius, and typically, classes are quieter, without music or chanting.

Hot yoga is more of a general term that means the room is heated to anywhere from 26–38 degrees Celsius. It can also include different poses, depending on the studio and instructor. And unlike Bikram, hot yoga often includes music.

The heat from hot yoga makes the practice more challenging but also can provide physical and mental health benefits.