The history of the Air Max 97
Department of Nike Archives
Details from the archives.
Despite what you might read, Japanese bullet trains weren't the inspiration for the iconic 'Silver Bullet' edition of the Air Max 97. Instead, designer Christian Tresser said his inspiration came from nature—specifically the ripples created when water drops into a pond.
"Water would drop and radiate out to the Air unit", Tresser said. In his design, silver reflective design piping gives the Air Max 97 a contrasting mechanical feel—a concept that Tresser said came from his love of mountain bikes and their metal components.
That enduring design is only half the story. The 97s were the first shoes to feature full-length visible Air, making them one of the most innovative shoes of their time.
In 2017, LA-based global sportswear brand UNDEFEATED (UNDFTD) released a still highly coveted collaboration in two colourways. The shoe features UNDFTD branding with a mix of patent leather, foam and full-length visible Air.
Also in 2017, the 97 became part of 'The Ten', a Virgil Abloh Off-White collection that celebrates iconic Nike footwear classics. The entire collection is broken up into two categories: 'Revealing' and 'Ghosting'. The 'Ghosting' set was designed with translucent uppers. It includes the Converse Chuck Taylor, Zoom Fly SP, React Hyperdunk 2017, Air Force 1 Low and Air Max 97.
This 97 sports a reconstructed translucent upper, featuring a semi-revealing material to tie in with the theme. It also features a red zip-tie and branding on the tongue, black trim, green lace tips and a translucent outsole.
There are so many 97s out there. Keep an eye out. If you don't already have a favourite, you might discover one below.