Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Women's At Least 20% Sustainable Material Shoes

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Material 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Features 
      (0)
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoe
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoe
      $130
      Nike Free Run 5.0
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Free Run 5.0
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $190
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      $220
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      $120
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      $200
      Nike Court Royale 2
      Nike Court Royale 2 Women's Shoe
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Court Royale 2
      Women's Shoe
      $90
      Nike Pegasus Turbo
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pegasus Turbo
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $270
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      $200
      Nike Air Max 97
      Nike Air Max 97 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 97
      Women's Shoes
      $280
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $120
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $110
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      $220
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      $170
      Nike Air Max 95
      Nike Air Max 95 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 95
      Women's Shoes
      $260
      Nike Experience Run 11
      Nike Experience Run 11 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Experience Run 11
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      $120
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Nike Air Max Dawn Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Premium
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Premium Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      $230
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      $110
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Nike Air Max Dawn Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Huarache Craft
      Nike Air Huarache Craft Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Huarache Craft
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Nike Air Max Dawn Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Bliss
      Nike Air Max Bliss Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Bliss
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      $150
      Nike Phantom GX Club MG
      Nike Phantom GX Club MG Multi-ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phantom GX Club MG
      Multi-ground Football Boots
      $120

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.