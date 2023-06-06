Skip to main content
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      (1)
      Women
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      (0)
      Nike Attack Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      Nike Attack
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      $50
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      $120
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      $65
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      $55
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Women's Tennis Skirt
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Women's Tennis Skirt
      $80
      Nike Fast Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      Nike Fast Tempo
      Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      $55
      Nike Alate All U Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
      Nike Alate All U
      Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT Essential Women's Running Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Essential
      Women's Running Trousers
      $95
      Nike One (M) Women's 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Maternity)
      Nike One (M)
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Maternity)
      $60
      New Zealand 2023 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      New Zealand 2023 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $125
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      $30
      New Zealand 2023 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      New Zealand 2023 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $125
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Women's Running Tank Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division
      Women's Running Tank Top
      $90
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
      Nike Dri-FIT Pacer
      Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
      $85
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      $45
      Nike Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      $35
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      $55
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      $85
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      $65
      Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
      $80
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $75
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT Women's Woven Parka Jacket (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Women's Woven Parka Jacket (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Reversible Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Reversible Jacket
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.