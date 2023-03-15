Skip to main content
      Older Kids Shorts

      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') French Terry Shorts
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Boys') French Terry Shorts
      $60
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $55
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Jersey Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Jersey Shorts
      $40
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      $40
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Girls') 3.5" (9cm approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Girls') 3.5" (9cm approx.) Running Shorts
      $35
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
      $40
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7 Older Kids' Knit Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7
      Older Kids' Knit Football Shorts
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy23 Older Kids' Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy23
      Older Kids' Training Shorts
      $35
      Kylian Mbappé
      Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Kylian Mbappé
      Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      $40
      Nike Dri-FIT 10K2
      Nike Dri-FIT 10K2 Older Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT 10K2
      Older Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts
      $40
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      $40
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Knit Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Knit Football Shorts
      $25
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      $50
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      $40
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      $45
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      $40
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $45
      England 2022/23 Stadium Goalkeeper
      England 2022/23 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2022/23 Stadium Goalkeeper
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $45
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
      $40
      Nike Poly+
      Nike Poly+ Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Poly+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      $50
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $55