      Related Stories

      Men's shorts: find the fit for your game

      Training in hot weather or pushing hard in the gym? Nike men's shorts deliver breathability and the freedom to move. Match your team's colours with men's shorts that have authentic details. And if you're going for an off-duty look, shorts with embroidered logos and graphics provide heritage style.

      Ventilation that keeps you going

      When the mercury climbs, men's shorts with Dri-FIT technology keep you feeling fresh. The fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, where it can dry fast to keep you cool. Targeted ventilation keeps you mobile as you rack up the miles or the reps. And perforations in the back panel allow airflow—exactly where you need it. Choose shorts for men with breathability in high-heat areas like the waistband, so you can stay focused on your training.

      Train in relentless comfort

      We design Nike shorts for men to give you all-day comfort. Choose standard-fit shorts for a relaxed feel, or pick loose shorts for extra room to move. Elastic waistbands deliver a snug feeling around the hips or waist, while inner and outer drawcords let you fine-tune the fit. Running and trail shorts with narrow waistbands provide distraction-free comfort for your miles. You'll also get coverage during training or play from men's shorts with a knee-length hem. Plus, elongated hem vents allow for fast side-to-side movements when you're in the zone.

      Focus on the feeling

      The smooth fabrics of our shorts feel soft against the skin. Men's jogger shorts made from fleece are incredibly snug. Go for heavyweight French terry fabric—it provides just the right level of warmth but won't weigh you down. If you need to make quick movements, men's shorts with Nike Flex fabric stretch with you—so nothing gets in the way of your performance. Then there are our smooth, recycled polyester shorts made from sustainable materials. As part of Nike's Move to Zero strategy, we turn plastic bottles into pellets and spin them into high-quality yarn. Recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester and helps divert waste from landfill—good for you and for the planet.

      Safety and security

      Pockets provide more than just a place to put your hands. They're somewhere to stash your essentials, keep your gloves and hold snacks within reach. Shorts with a zipped back pocket are ideal for storing small items, like keys, while you're training. Or look out for cargo shorts that give you even more options—zipped and cargo pockets with mesh webbing help you quickly store your stuff when you're on the move. If you're hitting the court, you'll need tennis shorts with angled pleats at the bottom of the pockets that expand when you drop balls in. The tennis balls stay secure so you can give the match your all.