Men's running tights: lightweight support for long runs
Whether you're pounding the pavement or sprinting around the track, you need men's running leggings that help you improve your performance. Our men's running tights do just that with their dynamic stretch. They remove distractions by letting you turn, lunge and twist in every direction. Plus, leggings with Nike Power fabric deliver that elasticity and compression exactly where it's needed. Muscles feel tightly wrapped for support with every stride.
To keep you comfortable when things get tough, men's running leggings with perforated details give you ventilation in high-heat zones. Dri-FIT Technology wicks sweat away from the skin where it can evaporate fast. This means you stay cool, dry and ready to go the distance.
Every runner needs their gear to fit properly. And our men's running tights have drawcords so you can customise how they sit on your waist. You can keep your valuables safe too with zipped drop-in pockets. Expandable centre-back pockets also have liners to keep your phone dry.