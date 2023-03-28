Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Running
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Men's Running Clothes

      Tops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShortsCompression & BaselayerSocks
      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Sports 
      (1)
      Running
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Cold Weather
      Wet Weather Conditions
      Lined 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $120
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $90
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phenom
      Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
      $120
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Trail Running T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Trail Running T-Shirt
      $60
      Nike Invincible 3
      Nike Invincible 3
      Our most-cushioned road running shoe
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $75
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Challenger
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $65
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Men's Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Men's Shorts
      $45
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      $75
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Men's 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      $50
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $50
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™ Men's Trail Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Men's Trail Running Jacket
      $260
      Nike
      Nike Men's Dri-FIT Running Crew Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Crew Top
      $80
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Tights
      $150
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $90
      Nike Miler
      Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Miler
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
      $60
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Vest
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Vest
      $120
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $50
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      $160
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      $110
      Nike Dri-FIT Phenom Elite
      Nike Dri-FIT Phenom Elite Men's Knit Trail Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Phenom Elite
      Men's Knit Trail Running Trousers
      $150
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Men's 10cm (approx.) Lined Racing Shorts
      Nike Fast
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Lined Racing Shorts
      $55
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $55
      Related Stories

      Men's running clothes: power every stride

      Whether you favour the security of a close-fitting pair of running tights or the loose breathability of a running vest, each fit from Nike is available to suit your personal preference. We've got impressive technology working in all our men's running outfits, all designed to help keep you cool, cosy or dry.

      Choose your fit according to the conditions, like opting for hoods, removable mittens and insulation to keep you cosy no matter how chilly it gets outside. Then there's Nike Therma-FIT technology, which offers temperature-regulating properties to help you utilise your body's natural heat in cooler conditions. You can also try men's running clothes made with our Storm-FIT technology with windproofing to keep you dry and warm, even if you're running in a rainstorm. Planning a long-distance route or a sprint in hot temperatures? Throw on a Precool gilet designed to hold four slim ice packs within its stretchy zip-through construction. On balmy days, look for men's running gear with our Dri-FIT technology to keep you dry and focused.

      From zipped pockets and pouches to vents and slits for added ventilation, it's the little things that can make all the difference. For example, we use reflective design elements for safety on dark-night runs. We also know feeling secure and supported when running is a must, so our running tights combine an internal brief with smooth, stretchy fabrics for total movement and control. Our running jackets are lightweight and give the flexibility required for the sport. However or wherever you run, it should all be about enjoyment. Smash through the barriers that can hamper that fun, such as bad weather or the wrong temperature, so you can renew your love of the great outdoors and the freedom of running.