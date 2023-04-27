Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Football
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Kids Football Clothing

      Hoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSocks
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Gender 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Football
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Shorts
      $35
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Top
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Top
      $40
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $105
      FFF 2022/23 Home
      FFF 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      $110
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. Academy Pro
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      $40
      Portugal 2022/23 Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      $90
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth
      Younger Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      $110
      CR7
      CR7 Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      CR7
      Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      $55
      England 2022/23 Home
      England 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      $90
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $105
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $105
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $55
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $105
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $45
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C. Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
      Liverpool F.C.
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
      $110
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $105
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Tracksuit
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Tracksuit
      $160
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      $40
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      $55
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      $105
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Football Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Football Shorts
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Trousers
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Short-sleeve Football Top
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Short-sleeve Football Top
      $50
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Tracksuit
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Tracksuit
      $95