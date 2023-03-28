Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Kids' Black Trainers

      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      Black
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Force 1
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Boots
      Technology 
      (0)
      Surface 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike MD Valiant
      Nike MD Valiant Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike MD Valiant
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $100
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $80
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $80
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $160
      Nike Air Max TW
      Nike Air Max TW Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max TW
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $190
      Nike Tanjun
      Nike Tanjun Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Tanjun
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $100
      Nike Air Max SYSTM
      Nike Air Max SYSTM Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max SYSTM
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $140
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      $50
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $130
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      $80
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      $100
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      $100
      Nike Tanjun
      Nike Tanjun Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Tanjun
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      $80
      Nike Air Max Excee
      Nike Air Max Excee Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max Excee
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      $90
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      $130
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $200
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $150
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      $110
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $80
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      $90
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Jordan Max Aura 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $110
      Sky Jordan 1
      Sky Jordan 1 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Sky Jordan 1
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $110
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $75

      Kids' black trainers: cushioning with every step

      From the playground and PE lessons to after-school training, kids' black trainers from Nike deliver all-day comfort. With soft foam to give them lots of cushioning, kids will get some serious bounce every time they hop or jump.

      Kids need trainers that play as hard as they do. That's why our children's black trainers feature durable rubber soles designed for fast movement—perfect for speedy games during playtime. School trainers with flexible grooves in the soles bend with kids' feet so they can move freely. Look out for plastic clips around the heel to offer extra stability as they zoom in all directions. Whether they're on the tarmac or the field, your budding track star can run with confidence.

      Go for an iconic design with a classic feel, or select futuristic kicks to keep them ahead of the game. Whether you choose Nike kids' black trainers for the school day, black football boots for the pitch or basketball shoes for the court, they'll enjoy the same lightweight breathability to keep them energised. Mesh fabrics in Nike black trainers maximise airflow, so kids stay cool during the busy school day.

      Get to the playground in record time with kids' black shoes designed for easy wear. For extra-small sports champions in the making, pull tabs and strategically placed webbing help them tug on their shoes quickly. Hook-and-loop straps make the fit even more secure. For extra fun, keep an eye out for kids' trainers with collapsible heels. All they need to do is stomp down and they're ready to go.

      With black-on-black designs and the iconic Swoosh in a muted style, our kids' all-black trainers offer ultimate versatility. Thanks to discreet logos, kids can tuck their favourite pair into a gym bag for PE—and pull them on for weekend adventures.