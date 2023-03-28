Jordan 1 purple shoes: legendary footwear in full colour
Jordan trainers have had iconic status ever since Michael Jordan stepped out in a pair back in 1985. Since then, they've only got better, thanks to our innovative technology and attention to detail. We're talking about an updated collar that cups your heel and supports your ankle for comfortable all-day wear. Plus, the smart soles are crafted with a layer of durable rubber that enhances grip and traction. A lightweight and flexible foam midsole makes every step and pivot easier. There's also a microfibre lining, which creates a smooth feel, reducing friction on your feet.
Our purple Jordan 1 trainers feature the Nike Swoosh at the ankle for a legendary look. High tops and lace-up fronts accentuate the classic style, along with stitch detailing that shows off the craftsmanship of every pair. Check the cuff and you'll find the Jordan 1 logo, complete with a winged basketball in honour of the sporting legend. Look out for contrasting colour soles, designed to pop out against the light and dark shades of purple available in our collection. Underneath, you'll find a playful pattern on the tread—ideal for leaving your mark.
Basketball fans of all ages need top-quality shoes. That's why we make sure our range covers the smallest feet. With options for both adults and toddlers, it's easy to equip the whole family with superstar kicks. Meanwhile, our designs for youngsters are simple to slip on and feel soft underfoot, so kids can pull them on and play. Why not pick coordinating colours for you and your future athlete? Or explore our full collection of Jordan 1 shoes and discover plenty more standout shades.