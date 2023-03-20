Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights

      High-Waisted Trousers & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (1)
      High-Waisted
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      $75
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Plus size)
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Plus size)
      $65
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      $55
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $120
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      $120
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      $65
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Curve Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Rise Curve Trousers
      $100
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      Nike Air
      Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      $80
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      $45
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Fleece Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Fleece Joggers
      $110
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      $100
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      $100
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      $85
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Printed Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Printed Training Shorts
      $60
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      $100
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      $70
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      $85
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      $85
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      $140
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      $50
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      $130
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Terry Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Terry Trousers
      $100
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      $130
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $85