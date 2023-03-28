Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Girls Training & Gym Trousers & Tights

      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Training & Gym
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      $60
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      $40
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      $55
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      $50
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      $50
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      $40
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Boys') Poly+ Training Trousers
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Boys') Poly+ Training Trousers
      $55
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      $40
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise Leggings
      $50
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      $60
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Icon Clash
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Icon Clash Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Training Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Icon Clash
      Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Training Leggings
      $60
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      $50
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tapered Training Trousers (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tapered Training Trousers (Extended Size)
      $70
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      $40
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      $60
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      $55
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      $60
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tapered Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tapered Training Trousers
      $70
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      $45