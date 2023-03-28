Boys' trainers and shoes: comfort meets style
Update his look with Nike boys' trainers and shoes. In our boys' trainer collection, you'll find pint-sized versions of our pioneering styles, retro-inspired sneakers and sporty shapes that work and play just as hard as he does.
Cool meets comfort
Nike boys' trainers fuse cool designs with maximum comfort. Boys' shoes with padded cushioning help support his ankles, whether he's running on the track or heading into town at the weekend. Styles with knitted fabric exteriors are ultra-lightweight and maximise airflow to keep feet cool. Choose boys' trainers with innovative Air units built into the soles for a bouncy feel that's comfortable too.
Fortune favours the bold
For a bold look on the playground, discover styles with contrasting side panels, iconic motifs and patterned accents. You'll also find fan favourites inspired by legendary basketball players. Made from flexible materials, they bend with kids' feet for a flawless fit. Browse striking designs and statement-making patterns so he finds the pair to suit his individuality.
Movement made easy
Put a spring in his step with our junior boys' trainers. Our innovations make movement simple: Flyknit fabric offers a stretchy and supportive fit, while legendary Air designs give kids a bounce in their stride. Snappy and responsive, padded cushioning will help him get a speedy start off the ground, so he can zoom to the finish line.
Lightweight styles for little ones
For younger years, look out for our collection of easy slip-on styles. Collapsible heels are simple to step into, while elastic laces offer a snug fit. Supportive fabrics make our little boys' trainers perfect for budding athletes. With puffy foam collars and soft soles, Nike sports shoes offer a plush feel that provides the cushioning and stability kids need for all-day play.
Trainers built to last
Whether he's pulling them on for weekend adventures or playground games, our boys' trainers are designed to last. Full-length rubber soles with tread patterns provide durable traction so boys are free to hop, skip and jump. Meanwhile, a plastic toe tip adds extra protection from wear and tear on the tarmac. With hardworking features and long-lasting materials like synthetic leather, our boys' shoes are sure to go the extra mile. Look out for Nike boys' trainers crafted from recycled fabrics, too.
Old school or new rules
Our collection of sports shoes for boys is home to retro styles and modern details alike. Throwing it back to our original designs from the '70s, we've got heritage trainers with vintage finishes on the midsole. Want to go modern? You'll find minimalist low-tops and innovative materials that put a fresh twist on the classics. Whatever his favourite shoe style, he's sure to find a pair he loves.