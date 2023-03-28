Skip to main content
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $85
      Nike Flex Advance
      Nike Flex Advance Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Flex Advance
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $110
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Younger Kids' Shoe
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $100
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $200
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Pro FG Older Kids' Firm-ground Football Boot
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Older Kids' Firm-ground Football Boot
      $210
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy IC
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy IC Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy IC
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Shoes
      $120
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      $80
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $200
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      $85
      Jordan Retro 3 SE
      Jordan Retro 3 SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan Retro 3 SE
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      $100
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $170
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $140
      Nike Kawa
      Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
      Nike Kawa
      Baby & Toddler Slides
      $35
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $150
      Nike Sunray Protect 2
      Nike Sunray Protect 2 Baby/Toddler Sandals
      Nike Sunray Protect 2
      Baby/Toddler Sandals
      $70
      LeBron XX 'Stocking Stuffer'
      LeBron XX 'Stocking Stuffer' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      LeBron XX 'Stocking Stuffer'
      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      $210
      NikeCourt Legacy
      NikeCourt Legacy Baby and Toddler Shoe
      NikeCourt Legacy
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      $55
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      $80
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot
      $200
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $80
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $80
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      $110
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $80
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $160
      Boys' trainers and shoes: comfort meets style

      Update his look with Nike boys' trainers and shoes. In our boys' trainer collection, you'll find pint-sized versions of our pioneering styles, retro-inspired sneakers and sporty shapes that work and play just as hard as he does.

      Cool meets comfort

      Nike boys' trainers fuse cool designs with maximum comfort. Boys' shoes with padded cushioning help support his ankles, whether he's running on the track or heading into town at the weekend. Styles with knitted fabric exteriors are ultra-lightweight and maximise airflow to keep feet cool. Choose boys' trainers with innovative Air units built into the soles for a bouncy feel that's comfortable too.

      Fortune favours the bold

      For a bold look on the playground, discover styles with contrasting side panels, iconic motifs and patterned accents. You'll also find fan favourites inspired by legendary basketball players. Made from flexible materials, they bend with kids' feet for a flawless fit. Browse striking designs and statement-making patterns so he finds the pair to suit his individuality.

      Movement made easy

      Put a spring in his step with our junior boys' trainers. Our innovations make movement simple: Flyknit fabric offers a stretchy and supportive fit, while legendary Air designs give kids a bounce in their stride. Snappy and responsive, padded cushioning will help him get a speedy start off the ground, so he can zoom to the finish line.

      Lightweight styles for little ones

      For younger years, look out for our collection of easy slip-on styles. Collapsible heels are simple to step into, while elastic laces offer a snug fit. Supportive fabrics make our little boys' trainers perfect for budding athletes. With puffy foam collars and soft soles, Nike sports shoes offer a plush feel that provides the cushioning and stability kids need for all-day play.

      Trainers built to last

      Whether he's pulling them on for weekend adventures or playground games, our boys' trainers are designed to last. Full-length rubber soles with tread patterns provide durable traction so boys are free to hop, skip and jump. Meanwhile, a plastic toe tip adds extra protection from wear and tear on the tarmac. With hardworking features and long-lasting materials like synthetic leather, our boys' shoes are sure to go the extra mile. Look out for Nike boys' trainers crafted from recycled fabrics, too.

      Old school or new rules

      Our collection of sports shoes for boys is home to retro styles and modern details alike. Throwing it back to our original designs from the '70s, we've got heritage trainers with vintage finishes on the midsole. Want to go modern? You'll find minimalist low-tops and innovative materials that put a fresh twist on the classics. Whatever his favourite shoe style, he's sure to find a pair he loves.