      Nike Black Friday Jackets & Coats 2022

      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Bestseller
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      $190
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Woven Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Woven Jacket
      $130
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™ Men's Trail Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Men's Trail Running Jacket
      $260
      Nike Therma-FIT Club
      Nike Therma-FIT Club Men's Woven Insulated Gilet
Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Club
      Men's Woven Insulated Gilet
      $130
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $160
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Jacket
Bestseller
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Jacket
      $175
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      $115
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner Women's Down Hooded Jacket
Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Women's Down Hooded Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV APS
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV APS Men's Fitness Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV APS
      Men's Fitness Jacket
      Nike Unscripted
      Nike Unscripted Men's Golf Jacket
      Nike Unscripted
      Men's Golf Jacket
      $160
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Nike Sportswear Plush Women's Printed Faux Fur Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Women's Printed Faux Fur Jacket
      Nike Air Max
      Nike Air Max Men's Woven Jacket
      Nike Air Max
      Men's Woven Jacket
      $170
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Hooded Jacket
Bestseller
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Men's Hooded Jacket
      $130
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement Men's Jordan NBA Jacket
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement
      Men's Jordan NBA Jacket
      $160
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Men's Football Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Men's Football Tracksuit
      $115
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner Women's Down Parka
Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Women's Down Parka
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Faux Fur Long Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Faux Fur Long Jacket
      NikeCourt
      NikeCourt Women's Full-Zip Tennis Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt
      Women's Full-Zip Tennis Jacket
      $125
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Statement Puffer Jacket
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Statement Puffer Jacket
      $270
      Nike Repel Tour
      Nike Repel Tour Men's 1/2-Zip Golf Jacket
      Nike Repel Tour
      Men's 1/2-Zip Golf Jacket
      $130
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Full-Snap Jacket
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Full-Snap Jacket
      $220
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
Bestseller
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      $125
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Men's Winterized Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Men's Winterized Jacket
      $180

      Nike Black Friday jackets: layer up and push on

      Explore discounted Nike Black Friday jackets from Nike. This collection is all about athletic style to help you handle what the weather has in store. Whether you're on the streets or the track, we've got your back with our high-performance looks. Our coats and hoodies with cutting-edge Nike Shield technology will keep the wind and the rain at bay. We've also pioneered synthetic sheet insulation, along with lightweight down and pillowy fleece, to ensure that you stay warm without extra bulk breaking your stride.

      Every piece blends functional practicality with Nike's sporty streetwear flair. Choose a hoodie with extra height in the collar to keep you dry and comfortable, or with handy zip pockets to store everyday essentials. And you'll always make a bold statement with strong silhouettes and our iconic Swoosh logo. Check out our Nike Black Friday jacket deals, and reinvent your winter wardrobe.