Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Basketball Trousers & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      $120
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      $85
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Joggers
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Joggers
      $100
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      $175
      Miami Heat Courtside City Edition
      Miami Heat Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Miami Heat Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      $175
      Jordan Sport Jam
      Jordan Sport Jam Men's Warm-Up Trousers
      Jordan Sport Jam
      Men's Warm-Up Trousers
      $130
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      $175
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      $85
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $120
      Nike DNA
      Nike DNA Men's Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike DNA
      Men's Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      $110
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      $120
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      $175
      Team 31 Standard Issue
      Team 31 Standard Issue Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Team 31 Standard Issue
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      $120
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      $120
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Washed Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Men's Washed Trousers
      $120
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      $100
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      $120
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      $100
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      $70
      Team 31
      Team 31 Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Team 31
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      $175
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      $75
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      $110
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      $100
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      $140